Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Imlie Fame Sumbul Touqeer Addresses Link-up Rumours With Co-stars: Things Are Bound To Happen

The actress has been linked with current co-actor Mishkat Verma and Imli co-star Fahmaan, both of whom shared great chemistry with her in the respective shows.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sumbul On Link-up Rumours
Sumbul On Link-up Rumours | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
Sumbul Touqeer, who is currently playing the protagonist in Sony TV show, Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, has talked about link-up rumours with her co-stars, including Mishkat Verma and Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. She said that she does not get affected by gossip anymore.

Sumbul Touqeer on the sets of Kavya | Image: Instagram

Sumbul on being linked to co-stars

The actress has been linked with Mishkat and Fahmaan, both of whom shared great chemistry with her in the respective shows. Talking about these rumours, Sumbul tells Pinkvilla, “It does not affect me anymore. Earlier it used to affect me a lot but with time we learn. Now I know these things are bound to happen. People see you on the screen together and they feel something should happen."

She continued, “But now I have realized that this will keep happening. If now I do some other show with some other co-actor then people will start linking me up with them as well. This will keep happening and I can't do anything about it.”

Tv shows are like dal-chawal: Sumbul

Earlier, Sumbul, who has been a part of both daily soaps and reality tv shows, said that she feels the former is like dal-chawal. She said, “Daily soaps are like dal-chawal, audiences relate and emote with soap characters while reality show's content is unpredictable and generates a lot of curiosity. People know me by name and come to click selfies with me wherever I go."

Sumbul Touqeer | Image: Instagram

Her fans are loving her role as Kavya, an IAS officer. She spoke about her role in Kavya and IANS quotes her as saying, ““I am overwhelmed by the love and support from the viewers. It's truly heartening to see how 'Kavya' has touched the hearts of so many. My character can serve as an inspiration to many. We have made significant progress as a nation where girls are making strides in various fields, be it education, politics, or entertainment”.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

