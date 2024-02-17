English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Imliee Actor Fahmaan Khan's Demand For Hike In Fees Left Him Jobless For 8 Months

Fahmaan Khan revealed that he hiked his fees after the success of his show Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?

TV star Fahmaan Khan rose to fame after featuring in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and since then he has been part of popular TV shows including Imlie. However, not many know that the actor was jobless for 8 months as he demanded a hike in his fees. In an interview, he recalled the tough time and shared that it was he was “studpid” to ask for fee hike.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Imlie actor told us, “Dikhat nahi aa rahi hai meri ek khudki stupidity thi jiske wajah se mujhe teen show non-lead me karna pada mujhe. Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? ke baad na mujhme thoda (pride) aagaya thi ki yaar show acha chal gaya, naam bann gaya aur mujhe laga ki paise zyada milna chahiye. And uss chakkar mein maine do shows aise hi chodh diye the jo mujhe kar lena chahiye tha kyuki budget nahi baitha. That is naive, that is not being mature, that is being stupid and I learned from that.” He then added that he shifted to a new place with his cat and several calls were coming in for shows. However, he kept rejecting it due to budget.

