India-Maldives row: Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan urge people to explore Indian islands

Several television celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly, Arjit Taneja, and Arjun Bijlani, show their support for the Indian islands.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly-Hina Khan
Rupali Ganguly-Hina Khan file photo | Image:Rupali Ganguly-Hina Khan/Instagram
The idyllic beauty of the Maldives has long been a magnet for Indian tourists, offering pristine beaches and luxury resorts. However, recent social media clashes between Indians and Maldivian public figures have ignited a patriotic fervour, with celebrities and citizens alike rallying behind the hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives. Several television celebrities, including Rupali Ganguly, Arjit Taneja, and Arjun Bijlani, showed their support for Indian islands by posting with the trending hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep.

Celebs urge people to explore Indian Islands

Director Ektaa Kapoor shared picturesque landscapes of Lakshadweep on X, urging people to celebrate the diverse beauty within India.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar criticised prominent figures from the Maldives for passing "hateful and racist comments" against Indians. He emphasised the need to support Indian tourism, tweeting #ExploreIndianIslands. The actor expressed surprise at the unprovoked hate, stating that Indians are good to their neighbours but won't tolerate such comments. Retweeting his tweet, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly wrote, "I agree."

Actor turned politician Ravi Kishan encouraged exploring the beauty of Indian Islands, describing them as a paradise waiting to be explored. Actress Hina Khan shared her disappointment over derogatory comments from the Maldives, emphasising the need to promote Indian tourism using #ExploreIndianIslands.

Arjun Bijlani wrote on X, "Na Maldives kabhi gaya tha aur na ab jaaoonga !!! And yes after this wake up call I want to tell all of you that north east is extremely beautiful in our country .: travel !! We have so many places to explore in our own country .. let’s promote #IndianTourism ..

About India-Maldives row

A social media war erupted when Maldives Ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid made derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in now-deleted posts. Following the derogatory remarks, a diplomatic row ensued. On January 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared images from his visit to Lakshadweep, triggering criticism from Maldivian social media users. Maldives Ministers were suspended, and the government issued a statement rejecting the derogatory remarks. In response, Indian celebrities and citizens took to social media to express their dismay, leading to the trending hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #BoycottMaldives.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

