India is currently on the cusp of commencing gearing up, for the much-awaited T20 World Cup series, set to begin on June 29, in Barbados. In early May of this year, the official jersey for the Indian national cricket team, was unveiled by the official X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Netizens appear to have now found, a peculiar connect, to long running Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

One jersey. One Nation.

Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey.



Available in stores and online from 7th may, at 10:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/PkQKweEv95 — adidas (@adidas)

T20 World Cup Indian jersey's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah connect



The BCCI took to its official X handle, to share a craft-fully shot video, unveiling the Indian national cricket team's official jersey for the soon to commence T20 World Cup series. The video shows members from the Indian cricket team, casually stretching on the field, dressed in orange jackets and matching caps. Their attention is soon redirected to a helicopter looming over the field, carrying the brand new jersey on a hanger.

Sporting the patent blue colour, the jersey features a stripe of orange running across its shoulders. While the video and the fresh jersey design was largely well received, netizens soon found out a peculiar connection of the same, to Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A segment in the show, features all the residents of the fictional Gokuldham society, partaking in GPL - short for Gokudham Premiere League. The jersey sported by all for the same in the show, with special emphasis on Dilip Joshi's Jethalal, is a dead ringer for the new jersey unveiled by BCCI. This observation is now catching steam on the internet, with several netizens quipping about the BCCI jersey being inspired from Jethalal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been in the news for somber reasons



This is not the first time the sitcom has made headlines in the past few days. TMKOC has been in the news off late, owing to the mysterious disappearance of long-standing cast member Gurucharan Singh, best known for essaying the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show.

The actor had flown up to Delhi in lieu of meeting his parents, following which he failed to arrive in Mumbai, with no updates on his whereabouts.

