×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Indraneil Sengupta Addresses Speculations Of Abandoning Child After Divorce With Barkha Bisht

Actors Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht tied the knot back on March 1 of 2008. They welcomed their daughter Meira in October of 2011.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Indraneil Sengupta, Barkha Bisht
Indraneil Sengupta, Barkha Bisht | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indraneil Sengupta last appeared in Bengali film Hubba, which released in January of this year. More notably, the actor has featured in the Sushmita Sen led Aarya in the role of Sooraj Raizada. Besides his on-screen work, Indraneil has maintained a largely low profile about his personal life - particularly with regards to his divorce with wife of 14 years, Barkha Bisht.

Advertisement

Indraneil Sengupta quells speculations surrounding his personal life


Indraneil Sengupta, after an almost three-year silence, has finally addressed the topic of his divorce from Barkha Bisht. In a conversation with Bollywood Shaadis, the actor's addressal of his divorce came in context of his daughter - for the unversed, there had been speculations in the media over him having allegedly abandoned daughter Meira, following the split.

Advertisement


Rubbishing these speculations he said, "Of late, I have been reading articles where intentionally or unintentionally, it comes across that I have abandoned my child, Meira. She is my only child and I adore her. I don’t easily react, that’s the kind of person I am. However, as a father, I am not happy about how things are being portrayed. I have been working hard to provide a good life for my child. The only reason why Meira spends more time with Barkha is because she’s at an age where she will soon transition into womanhood and it's more practical that her mother guides her".

Advertisement

Indraneil Sengupta says their daughter has handled the divorce rather well


While Indraneil agreed Meira spends more time with Barkha, he had a plausible argument in place to suspend the rumours surrounding his responsibilities as a father. Indraneil also recalled having had a mature conversation with Meira, explaining the dynamics of his and Barkha's divorce. 

Advertisement

He said, "One of the strongest people in this situation has been my daughter. She is in her teens and is a bit rebellious, but she’s mature and has handled it well. She spends around two to three days in a week with me or at times more, if Barkha is traveling. When I’m traveling, she’s either with Barkha or my parents. One day, I sat her down and explained that having loving parents is important, irrespective of whether they love each other. I told her that if anything else has changed apart from her parents not living under the same roof, I would rectify that". 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

4 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

16 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

18 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

18 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

19 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

19 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

21 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

30 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

30 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

30 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

31 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

32 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

32 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

33 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

34 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo