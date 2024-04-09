Advertisement

Indraneil Sengupta last appeared in Bengali film Hubba, which released in January of this year. More notably, the actor has featured in the Sushmita Sen led Aarya in the role of Sooraj Raizada. Besides his on-screen work, Indraneil has maintained a largely low profile about his personal life - particularly with regards to his divorce with wife of 14 years, Barkha Bisht.

Indraneil Sengupta quells speculations surrounding his personal life



Indraneil Sengupta, after an almost three-year silence, has finally addressed the topic of his divorce from Barkha Bisht. In a conversation with Bollywood Shaadis, the actor's addressal of his divorce came in context of his daughter - for the unversed, there had been speculations in the media over him having allegedly abandoned daughter Meira, following the split.

Rubbishing these speculations he said, "Of late, I have been reading articles where intentionally or unintentionally, it comes across that I have abandoned my child, Meira. She is my only child and I adore her. I don’t easily react, that’s the kind of person I am. However, as a father, I am not happy about how things are being portrayed. I have been working hard to provide a good life for my child. The only reason why Meira spends more time with Barkha is because she’s at an age where she will soon transition into womanhood and it's more practical that her mother guides her".

Indraneil Sengupta says their daughter has handled the divorce rather well



While Indraneil agreed Meira spends more time with Barkha, he had a plausible argument in place to suspend the rumours surrounding his responsibilities as a father. Indraneil also recalled having had a mature conversation with Meira, explaining the dynamics of his and Barkha's divorce.

He said, "One of the strongest people in this situation has been my daughter. She is in her teens and is a bit rebellious, but she’s mature and has handled it well. She spends around two to three days in a week with me or at times more, if Barkha is traveling. When I’m traveling, she’s either with Barkha or my parents. One day, I sat her down and explained that having loving parents is important, irrespective of whether they love each other. I told her that if anything else has changed apart from her parents not living under the same roof, I would rectify that".