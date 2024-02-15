English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Inside Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's Intimate Roka Ceremony In Goa | Watch

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are busy preparing for their destination wedding in Jaipur.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
A screengrab from the video | Image:Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
Surbhi Chandna is all set to get married to longtime beau Karan Sharma in March. The couple, who has been dating for 13 years, is busy with the preparations as just a few days are left for their big day. Amid this, they have shared a video from their roka ceremony. The actress revealed that the couple got rokafied last year around their birthdays in Goa.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's roka ceremony

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared a video offering a glimpse inside her roka ceremony with Karan. It is considered as the first step of the wedding festivities where the family of bride and groom exchange gifts.

In the video, the couple can be seen getting a warm welcome from their family, which was followed by an intimate yet happening ceremony where they danced their heart out. The video also showcased a glimpse of their pre-wedding photo session in the backdrop of lush green trees. For the ceremony, Surbhi wore a beige coloured co-ord set while Karan wore a white kurta-pyjama layered with a brown coat.

Sharing the video, she penned a long note revealing why the couple had a roka ceremony in September and why it is special for both of them. "September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September."

She added that it was a roka ceremony with a family vacation, "The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above."

She signed off by writing, "Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023" and used the hashtags "#roka #estd2010 #septembertoremember"

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding

The couple will have a destination wedding in Jaipur and their wedding festivities will start from March 1. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place on March 2. 

