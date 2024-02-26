Nehalaxmi Iyer got married to Rudrayash Joshii today, February 26 in the presence of her family and close friends. The TV actress had a traditional Maharashtian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Neha looked beautiful as a bride in a blue saree accompanied by heavy traditional gold jewellery and sported red choodas. He husband complemented her in a traditional South Indian ensemble - a red kurta and white dhoti.