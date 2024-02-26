Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:23 IST
Ishqbaaaz Actor Nehalaxmi Iyer Ties The Knot With Rudrayash Joshii In A Maharashtrian Ceremony
Ishqbaaaz actress Nehalaxmi Iyer got married to her boyfriend in a grad wedding ceremony in the presence of her family and close friends in Mumbai.
Nehalaxmi Iyer with her husband | Image:Nehalaxmi Iyer/Instagram
Nehalaxmi Iyer got married to Rudrayash Joshii today, February 26 in the presence of her family and close friends. The TV actress had a traditional Maharashtian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Neha looked beautiful as a bride in a blue saree accompanied by heavy traditional gold jewellery and sported red choodas. He husband complemented her in a traditional South Indian ensemble - a red kurta and white dhoti.
