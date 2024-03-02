Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Ishqbaaz Star Surbhi Chandna Gets Married To Her Longtime Boyfriend Karan Sharma | WATCH

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding ceremony took place in Jaipur earlier today and was attended by the couple’s family, friends, and co-stars.

Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma on March 2. The wedding ceremony took place in Jaipur earlier today and was attended by the couple’s family, friends, and co-stars. The first video from the event, featuring the bride making her grand entry surfaced online and immediately went viral. 

 

For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi dressed up in a purple lehenga. Her ensemble featured a halter-neck blouse and a matching skirt. A set of chooda covered with cloth was also seen on the bride’s wrist, which she wore just hours before during the chooda ceremony. The groom, on the other hand, wore a kurta pajama set. 

Advertisement

After a colourful mehendi in the afternoon, the soon-to-be weds hosted a sangeet night on March 1. Seemingly the event followed the theme of ‘sufi-night'. For the event, Surbhi was dressed in a black co-ord set paired with a matching sequin black shrug. Her fiance Karan also donned an all-black ensemble teamed with a sequin jacket. 

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, one of Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, shared an inside glimpse of the mehendi ceremony. Later a paprazzo account shared the video showing the couple making a grand entry at the function. For the occasion, Surbhi wore a mehndi-coloured lehenga set incorporating bridal hues such as vibrant pink and navy blue. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and added a traditional nose ring.

 

Karan, on the other hand, donned a green kurta-payjama paired with a matching embroidered jacket. In the video, Surbhi looked smitten as she and Karan walked hand-in-hand, while guests cheered for them in the background.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

5 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

6 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haryana Man Killed Minor Niece After Raping Her

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Highlights: MI thrashes RCB by 7 wickets

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Black Dominated Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  4. Adani to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8, Says CEO

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo