Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma on March 2. The wedding ceremony took place in Jaipur earlier today and was attended by the couple’s family, friends, and co-stars. The first video from the event, featuring the bride making her grand entry surfaced online and immediately went viral.

For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi dressed up in a purple lehenga. Her ensemble featured a halter-neck blouse and a matching skirt. A set of chooda covered with cloth was also seen on the bride’s wrist, which she wore just hours before during the chooda ceremony. The groom, on the other hand, wore a kurta pajama set.

After a colourful mehendi in the afternoon, the soon-to-be weds hosted a sangeet night on March 1. Seemingly the event followed the theme of ‘sufi-night'. For the event, Surbhi was dressed in a black co-ord set paired with a matching sequin black shrug. Her fiance Karan also donned an all-black ensemble teamed with a sequin jacket.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, one of Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, shared an inside glimpse of the mehendi ceremony. Later a paprazzo account shared the video showing the couple making a grand entry at the function. For the occasion, Surbhi wore a mehndi-coloured lehenga set incorporating bridal hues such as vibrant pink and navy blue. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and added a traditional nose ring.

Karan, on the other hand, donned a green kurta-payjama paired with a matching embroidered jacket. In the video, Surbhi looked smitten as she and Karan walked hand-in-hand, while guests cheered for them in the background.