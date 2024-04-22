Advertisement

Smriti Khanna is gearing up to welcome her second child with husband Gautam Gupta. The television actress turned YouTube vlogger recently opened up about the complicated journey she and her husband endured, as they tried to conceive their second child. The actress also revealed her painful experience with miscarriages.

Advertisement

Smriti Khanna gets candid about her conception journey



In a recent video posted by Smriti Khanna to her YouTube channel, the actress opened up about the multiple roadblocks she and her husband faced in trying to get pregnant a second time around. The two already share a 4-year old daughter by the name of Anayka, whom they welcomed in April of 2020 after three years of marriage. In their second attempt to conceive, Smriti sustained a miscarriage which took place a few days prior to her mother's passing, who was undergoing cancer treatment.

Advertisement

The second miscarriage considerably shook her up even leading her to consider IVF. Smriti however, opted out of the same, owing to the pain of needles involved. The actress revealed she ended up conceiving naturally after she had lost all hope. She shared the news of her second pregnancy with her followers via her social media handles. The couple and their daughter are set to welcome the baby in September of 2024.

Advertisement

Smriti Khanna's second pregnancy has not been without a hitch



The YouTube video in question, also saw Smriti get candid about the hiccups she has been facing during her second pregnancy. During her first trimester, she got diagnosed with an autoimmune condition, which could impact the baby. She spontaneously started bleeding one day which led her to believe another miscarriage had taken place. However, her checkup revealed that her baby was just fine.

Advertisement

However, the incident put her on a strict bed rest. The actress however shared, that keeping her mind off her health by indulging in some quality time with family, has truly made her pregnancy easier.