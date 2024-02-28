Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 24th, 2022 at 14:58 IST

Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to reports of 'Takeshi's Castle' return; says 'would love to do it'

Jaaved Jaaferi recently reacted to the news of 'Takeshi's Castle' reboot and also shared his fond memories associated with the Japanese show. 

Aditi Rathi
Jaaved Jaaferi
Image: Instagram/@jaavedjaaferi | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
One of the most popular late 1990s and early 2000s show Takeshi's Castle is reported to make its return next year. The show brings back several happy memories to all the 90s kids. While the show was known for its fun and quirky games, such as Skipping Stones, Bridge Ball and more, in India, it was also widely popular for Jaaved Jaaferi's commentary. While the news of the show's return is making rounds on the internet, Jaaved Jaaferi recently reacted to the same and also shared his fond memories associated with the show. 

In a chat with Indian Express, Jaaved Jaaferi opened up about the reports of the return of Takeshi's Castle and quipped how he would love to be a part of the upcoming show. The actor revealed how he loved that show as it connected with a lot of people and wants to be back as the host. He further joked how he never understood who won the show. However, he quipped how an entire generation grew up watching the game show and if they want him to do it again, he would love to be on board. 

He said, "A lot of people, an entire generation grew up on Takeshi’s Castle. They want me to do this show. There is a relationship with the show. I would love to do it.”

Apart from Takeshi's Castle, 90's kids also associate Jaaved Jaaferi with the iconic dance show Boogie Woogie. Recalling his fond memories of Takeshi's Castle and Boogie Woogie, the actor-dancer said, "When I meet people, they thank me for bringing that show to them. They tell me I am a part of their childhood, which for me is a great compliment." "It is a blessing that I was part of so many people's childhood," the Dhamaal star added.

Details about Takeshi's Castle reboot

As per a report by Deadline, the popular Japanese show Takeshi's Castle's reboot version is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The reboot version will be available in 2023 in over 240 markets. The new show is touted to be titled Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo, which translates to Return Of Takeshi's Castle.

Image: Instagram/@jaavedjaaferi

 

Published April 24th, 2022 at 14:58 IST

