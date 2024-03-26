×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Jennifer Mistry Says 'Not Satisfied' After Win In Sexual Harassment Case Against TMKOC Producer

On March 25, a special committee set up by the Maharashtra government found Asit Modi guilty in a sexual harassment case filed by Jennifer Mistry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jennifer Mistry
Jennifer Mistry | Image:Jennifer Mistry/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jennifer Mistry most popularly known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi’s wife in the comedy daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently registered a case against the producer of the show. She alleged the producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment after exiting the show. She sought help from the Maharashtra government for the same and after four months a special committee found Asit Kumarr Modi guilty in the matter.

The producer has been asked to clear the outstanding amount he owes Jennifer as well as an additional ₹5 Lakh, as per reports. However, the actress is not completely happy with the resolution and has decided to take matters to the High Court. 

Advertisement

I have contemplated committing suicide: Jennifer Mistry on battle against Asit Kumarr Modi 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala asserted that she is not happy with the committee’s verdict. She said, “Well, all this while, I was sure that he would be found guilty of the charges; so that's nothing surprising for me. I am not happy with the verdict because 5 lakh can not be the amount to be paid for causing mental trauma to a person for one entire year.” 

Advertisement

 

Jennifer played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi for over 15 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before she decided to quit the show. She asserted that ever since she filed her complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi her career has gone for a toss. She added, “People are reluctant to give me work because of the tags that Asit Modi gave.” Jennifer recalled the producer telling people she had temper problems which hampered her chance of getting new work. She went on to say, “In this one year, I have contemplated committing suicide at least a hundred times. I just take a step back remembering my young daughter.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala says she will drag Asit Kumarr Modi to the High Court

While the actress appreciated the committee’s investigation on the matter, she argued that settling some amount of money would set a wrong example for everyone fighting for justice. She stated that she would take the matters to the High Court. Reasin the same, Jennifer said, “If I let go of him by allowing him to pay an amount of 5 lakh rupees, it will only mean that anyone can get away with causing so much distress and trauma to others by paying some money. This is not what my fight is.”

 

 

The actress asserted that she is in discussion with her lawyers and will soon know about the legal proceedings that will follow. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baltimore Key Bridge

All Indians in Bridge

a few seconds ago
Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Strict Action

2 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

2 minutes ago
Congress tries to downplay Supriya Shrinate’s remark on Kangana Ranaut

Congress on Shrinate

3 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet settlement

7 minutes ago
Women's wealth trends

Women's wealth trends

7 minutes ago
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

8 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

9 minutes ago
Mumbai overtakes Beijing as Asia's billionaire capital with 92 billionaires

Asia billionaire capital

11 minutes ago
Harry Brook (ENG) maintains a strong average of 62.15, playing 12 matches from 2022-2023.

Harry Brook returns

12 minutes ago
Aster DM Healthcare

PE firm to sell stake

16 minutes ago
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya.

Kenya Doomsday Cult

16 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya

Ram Charan-Sukumar Film

16 minutes ago
arrested

Army Jawan, Wife Held

20 minutes ago
LA Times Layoffs

400 Employees SACKED by T

21 minutes ago
Places to Visit in West Bengal

West Bengal Tourist Spots

22 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

27 minutes ago
YouTube Took Down Over 2.2 mn Videos In India Over Community Norm Violation Between Oct-Dec

YouTube Took Down Over

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo