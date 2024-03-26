Advertisement

Jennifer Mistry most popularly known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi’s wife in the comedy daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently registered a case against the producer of the show. She alleged the producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment after exiting the show. She sought help from the Maharashtra government for the same and after four months a special committee found Asit Kumarr Modi guilty in the matter.

The producer has been asked to clear the outstanding amount he owes Jennifer as well as an additional ₹5 Lakh, as per reports. However, the actress is not completely happy with the resolution and has decided to take matters to the High Court.

I have contemplated committing suicide: Jennifer Mistry on battle against Asit Kumarr Modi

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala asserted that she is not happy with the committee’s verdict. She said, “Well, all this while, I was sure that he would be found guilty of the charges; so that's nothing surprising for me. I am not happy with the verdict because 5 lakh can not be the amount to be paid for causing mental trauma to a person for one entire year.”

Jennifer played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi for over 15 years on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before she decided to quit the show. She asserted that ever since she filed her complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi her career has gone for a toss. She added, “People are reluctant to give me work because of the tags that Asit Modi gave.” Jennifer recalled the producer telling people she had temper problems which hampered her chance of getting new work. She went on to say, “In this one year, I have contemplated committing suicide at least a hundred times. I just take a step back remembering my young daughter.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala says she will drag Asit Kumarr Modi to the High Court

While the actress appreciated the committee’s investigation on the matter, she argued that settling some amount of money would set a wrong example for everyone fighting for justice. She stated that she would take the matters to the High Court. Reasin the same, Jennifer said, “If I let go of him by allowing him to pay an amount of 5 lakh rupees, it will only mean that anyone can get away with causing so much distress and trauma to others by paying some money. This is not what my fight is.”

The actress asserted that she is in discussion with her lawyers and will soon know about the legal proceedings that will follow.