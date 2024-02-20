English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Jhanak Actor Dolly Sohi Taken To Hospital After Facing Breathing Issues Post Cancer Diagnosis

Dolly Sohi is currently admitted in a Mumbai hospital. The actress is navigating through a difficult phase in her life after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Indo-Asian News Service
Jhanak Actor Dolly Sohi Taken To Hospital After Facing Breathing Issues
Jhanak Actor Dolly Sohi Taken To Hospital After Facing Breathing Issues | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Popular television actress Dolly Sohi, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year, is currently admitted to hospital in Mumbai.

The actress had complained of breathing issues following which she was admitted to the hospital.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared: "Prayers The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle so please I need your prayers."

A statement shared by her team to IANS read: "She complained about facing breathing issues after which today she was admitted to the hospital. But she is recovering and hopefully she will be back home soon. Her mother is with her."

Advertisement

Last month the actress revealed that she had to take a break from shooting for her serial ‘Jhanak’ due to complications arising from a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Dolly gained recognition with her work in shows such as ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ and ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani… Jhansi Ki Rani’, among many others.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

19 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    13 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo