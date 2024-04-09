Advertisement

Deepali Pansare currently features in television daily soap Jhanak, in the role of Mrinalini. The actress had made her acting debut back in 2008, with serial Hum Ladkiyan in which she played an unidentified role. Her true debut came a year later, with serial Shakuntala. The actress recently reflected back on her days of struggle in the industry.

Deepali Pansare sheds light on her days of struggle



Deepali Pansare, in a recent conversation with India Forums, revealed how she gave over a hundred auditions, before landing her first project. She said, "It was not a smooth road. I had given more than 100 auditions before getting selected for my first project. My parents were not in support of this decision, and convincing them about it was a task".

Deepali also shared why she was making it a point to open up about her days of struggle. The actress is hopeful that by revisiting her own past she would be able to inspire the many who too were aspiring to establish their name in showbiz. Deepali added how she believes she is the perfect fit to act as a role model for them. She said, "Being a public figure, one has the opportunity to inspire and influence those who work hard and need someone to look up to as we all did once".

Deepali Pansare says its is important to strike a work-life balance



For the unversed, Deepali Pansare tied the knot with Suveer Safaya, a banker, on February 10, 2014. The two welcomed their son, Ruhaan in 2017. Deepali opened up about how all her time off sets, is spent in the company of her family, particularly her son.

She said, "I make sure I spend quality time with my family, when I am not working. I am a hands-on mother. I keep my life private as much as possible, you will see news only about my work. Being able to spend more time with family is the only thing that I hope we celebrities can do".