Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Jheel Mehta Reveals What Made Her Quit TMKOC, Says 'It's Not Her Height'

Jheel Mehta played the role of Sonu in TMKOC and quit the show after a few years. The former actress has now addressed the reason behind the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jheel Mehta
Jheel Mehta | Image:Jheel Mehta/Instagram
Jheel Mehta, who is famously known for her only acting character Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently broke her silence on why she is not part of the show anymore. In her latest vlog, she addressed various rumours regarding her leaving the show years ago. While many thought she was removed from the show, others speculated she was removed because of her height. Quashing all the rumours, Jheel revealed the real reason behind her absence from the show and quitting acting altogether.

Jheel Mehta reveals why she left TMKOC

In her latest vlog, Jheel said, "Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show, and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies. I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it."

The former actress revealed that the year when she decided to quit the show was the year when she was in her 10th grade and she wanted to focus on her studies.

Jheel Mehta reveals what happened after she quit the show

In the same vlog, Jheel called the feeling of not being a part of the show bittersweet. She said, "Bad? No. Bittersweet? Yes. Obviously, I had spent so much time with everybody and I kind of grew up on the show that you all saw. So, it was a little sad and difficult when I did leave the show because we used to meet so often for shooting and then suddenly it stopped. So, it was bittersweet because it was my decision and my choice that I made because I wanted to study.”

What more do we know about Jheel Mehta?

Jheel Mehta after finishing her studies became a full-time makeup artist along with her mom. She recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Aditya. The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram handles.    
 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

