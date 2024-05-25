Advertisement

Juhi Parmar is one of the most well-known television personalities. The actress is known for her work in daily soaps like Kumkum, Yeh Meri Family, Devi, Hamriwali Good News and many others. Boasting a career of more than two decades, the actress has now opened up on whether she has faced casting couch experiences.

Discussion around the existence of a casting couch in the showbiz industry has been a long one. Now, Juhi Parmar has weighed in on the same and revealed whether she has fallen victim to such an experience. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Juhi Parmar recalled finding herself in the centre of such an experience before she could even turn 18.

The actress recalled a channel executive requesting her to participate in a music video in which she would feature in a bikini. When she declined the offer, the actress recalled being told about making a ‘compromise’, which is an indirect hint at the casting couch. She told the publication, “There is this word called compromise, agar tumne ye nahi kiya to tumko lagta hai ki tum tik sakogi yahan pe (If you will not compromise, then do you think you will be able to stand in this industry)?” She recalled declining the executive’s offer and returning home with her principle intact.

Juhi Parmar recalls giving a befitting reply to the producer

In the same conversation, the actress detailed that she bagged various good projects and lead roles despite declining to participate in the casting couch. She reminisced about an incident that happened 2 years after she was made the offer and said that she was already starring in Shaheen and Choodiyan at the time. She recalled buying a second-hand car with her money and she happened to run into the same channel executive.

She remembered telling him, “Sir maine compromise bhi nahi kiya, aur bohat ache se survive bhi kar rahi hun, aur ye gadi apne paiso ki hai (Sir I’ve not made any compromises, and I am surviving happily, and this car is off my hard-earned money).” The actress recalled feeling empowered after facing the person.