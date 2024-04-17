Advertisement

Juhi Parmar got married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah famed Sachin Shroff in February 2009. The couple gave birth to a daughter in 2013 and eventually parted ways in 2018. Addressing her divorce, the actress labelled it as the toughest phase of her life. Juhi said while overcoming the situation was difficult it also made her ‘wiser and more empathetic towards people’.

Juhi Parmar talks about her divorce

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Juhi opened up about her divorce and how it changed her as a person. The actress said, “It was the most difficult and most learning phase of my life. When everything goes well in our lives, we don’t pay attention to the inner work. We do understand the inner problems when we go through a rough patch. So I got that time to work on myself internally and I became wiser I became more empathetic towards people. I think I understood emotions even better. I’m just grateful for everything that I have been through because it has made me a better person. It has made me a stronger person. I know that I feel for others genuinely.”

During the same interaction, Juhi revealed how she broke the news of her divorce to her then-5-year-old daughter Samaira. The actress stated, “Today when I look back, I wonder how I did it. But it was not easy going through your personal battle and wanting to set the right example in front of your child. It was important for me to make sure that her emotional equilibrium is taken care of. Because nobody plans to be a single parent or break their marriage. It just happens when it has to."

What’s next for Juhi Parmar?

On the work front, Juhi Parmar is currently garnering praise for her role of Neerja, a soft-hearted but stern mother in the third season of the drama series, Yeh Meri Family. Set against the backdrop of the enchanting spring of 1995, the third season summarizes the intricacies of family dynamics, reminiscing the good old days and unbreakable bonds.

As the Awasthi family navigates through the complexities of life, each moment unfolds with a perfect balance of warmth, laughter, and nostalgia.