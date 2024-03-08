×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Kajal Pisal Remembers Jhanak Co-Star Dolly Sohi, Says 'She Was Courageous'

Dolly Sohi, who passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year. Dolly will be cremated in Mumbai.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Kajal with Dolly Sohi
Kajal with Dolly Sohi | Image:X
  • 1 min read
Actress Kajal Pisal who has shared the screen space with Dolly Sohi in 'Jhanak', expressed shock over the latter's demise, saying she was courageous and full of life.

Dolly, who passed away on Friday morning at the age of 48, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year.

Kajal said: "Dolly was full of life and courageous. It's unbelievable she left us. Yesterday when we came across the news that she's not doing well, we all were worried and today morning, I got up to this sad news. I remember her bringing laughter and magic to the sets. I have even seen her fighting with the situation with a smile."

Kajal continued to reveal how both the sisters set examples of soul siblings.

The actress continued, "I remember her sister used to come along with her to our sets. And she used to take care of Dolly. They were devoted to each other. She used to take care of her food, medicines and small things. They were young. My condolences to their family and friends."

Dolly will be cremated today at 2 p.m. at Nerul west Shamshan Bhumi, Mumbai. She is survived by her 14-year-old daughter Amelia.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

