Updated February 17th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Kal Se Shaadi Chalu: Divya Agarwal Shares Exciting Details About Her House Wedding With Apurva

Divya Agarwal, who got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar in December, is all set to get married on February 20 at her home in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. The couple will have the wedding at their home in Mumbai in the presence of their family and close friends. As the pre-wedding festivities are going to kick start tomorrow, the actress has shared a sneak peek of her house.

Divya Agarwal is ready to kick start her pre-wedding ceremonies

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Divya shared a video of her home, accompanied by the tune of What a Mess. The text on the post read, "kal se shaadi chalu (From tomorrow pre-wedding ceremonies will begin)".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Divya will be getting married to Apurva, who owns multiple restaurants in Mumbai.

How Divya Agarwal wished fiance Apurva on Valentine's Day

The actress shared some romantic pictures of her with Apurva and announced her wedding date. In the caption she wrote, "Everyday is Valentine's for us and the month of February will be the most special month for us. ... 20th February 2024, will be husband and wife forever."

Earlier, Wedding Sutra had shared pictures from their pre-wedding shoot, in which we can see Divya dressed in an orange ethnic attire, even as Apurva dons a red kurta-pyjama.

Wedding Sutra captioned the pictures as: "Actress @divyaagarwal_official and restaurateur @apurva.insta are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on 20th February. Ahead of their nuptials, Divya and Apurva did an editorial shoot with Wedding Sutra at Cafe Panama. Nine years ago, their eyes met across a Navi Mumbai lounge. Today, their hearts beat as one, ready to embark on their happily ever after."

The note added: "Get ready for an at-home wedding that's both simple and stunning, blending Maharashtrian and Punjabi cultures like a perfectly spiced chai (Divya's favourite beverage)."

In December 2022, Divya and Apurva got engaged to each other.
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

