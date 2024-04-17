Advertisement

The popular Kannada TV serial Kanyadana is set to air a special episode shot at one of India's most revered religious locations—Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Known for its innovative approach to storytelling and unique shoot locations, Kanyadana continues to impress viewers with its latest episodes.

When will Kanyadana makers air the special episode shot in Ayodhya?

Kanyadana, which focuses on the relationship between five daughters and their father, has consistently offered audiences a fresh take on family dramas. Recently, the production team decided to visit various religious sites across India in an effort to bring an enriching cultural experience to its viewers. Now, the team has taken their dedication a step further by filming an episode at Ram Mandir, a site of immense historical and religious significance to Hindus.

Kanyadana team file photo | Image: X

Promotional clips from the shoot have already begun airing, offering viewers a glimpse of what is to come. The episode will be broadcast on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. Viewers can expect a visually stunning portrayal of Ayodhya and its grandeur, as well as a compelling narrative that weaves the show's central themes into the setting.

What more do we know about Kanyadana?

Kanyadana is a Kannada serial which premiered on 15 November 2021 on Udaya TV. The show features actors Mico Manju, Manasa Narayan, Keerthi Venkatesh, Yashaswini, Vidya Raj and Prarthana Kiran. As the date of the airing of the special episode shot in Ayodhya approaches, anticipation is building among fans of the show. This innovative step by Kanyadana team not only highlights the makers' commitment to creativity and cultural depth but also showcases the beauty of one of the country's most treasured locations.