Karan Kundrra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda. Ahead of the release, the actor welcomed a classic muscle car to his collection. He took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his swanky ride and penned a note narrating a back story about the car.

Karan Kundrra buys HM Contessa

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a series of photos showing off his newest addition - a stunning HM Contessa in a vibrant blue shade. Seeing the images, it seems, the actor didn't waste time in taking his new car out for a spin. In the images, he can be seen posing beside his car in style.

(A file photo of Karan Kundrra | Image: Instagram)

In the caption, Karan revealed that he encountered the car in Munnar and couldn't resist bringing it home. Welcoming his new car to the garage, the actor wrote, "Met this beauty in Munnar and instantly fell in love.. one of the original Vauxhall’s which we later came to love as the iconic HM Contessa.. and guess what.. I Had to have her in my garage.. and finally she’s here."

How many cars Karan Kundrra has?

The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor is quite passionate about automobiles and has a wide range of collections in his car. He has luxury vehicles such as Jeep Wrangler, Mini Cooper, Ford, and Range Rover.

(A file photo of Karan Kundrra | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Karan Kundrra | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely in which he plays the role of Guggu, seemingly a friend of Ileana in the film. The social comedy, helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, is slated to hit the theatres on March 8.