Karan Kundrra, who rose to fame with his 2009 show Kitni Mohabbat Hai, has been part of several hit shows. The actor even made his movie debut with Horror Story in 2013 and went on to star in films like Thank You For Coming, Mubarakan and 1921. In a recent interview, Karan opened up about career obstacles and struggles to stay relevant through the years.

Karan Kundrra on his acting career

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Karan reflected on his 15-year-long career and his struggle to survive in the industry. The actor said, “People think that getting your first break means the end of struggles, but the real challenge begins when you reach the top. It may be easy to get there, but staying there is another thing; no one just lets you stay. Everyone faces different types of struggles, ours is just a bit unique.”

When asked whether he has ever been stereotyped as a ‘television actor,’ the Horror Story star said people have tried but it didn’t work with him. He said, “I've done everything: TV, reality, hosting, films, and OTT. Again, grapes are sour wali baat ho jaati hai. Some people have done fantastically when coming from TV; they are not complaining. And then some have not done it, and then they probably have figured out an excuse."

Karan Kundrra’s work front

In terms of his professional career, Karan has made a great impact on the industry. He has hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies and starred in other series like Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in addition to Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

He recently starred in the Amazon MiniTV original series Love Adhura with Erica Fernandes.