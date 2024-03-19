×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Karan Kundrra Talks About His Career Struggles, Says 'It’s Difficult To Stay Relevant'

In a recent interview, Karan Kundrra talked about his career struggles and how he managed to stay relevant for 15 years in the industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Karan Kundrra, who rose to fame with his 2009 show Kitni Mohabbat Hai, has been part of several hit shows. The actor even made his movie debut with Horror Story in 2013 and went on to star in films like Thank You For Coming, Mubarakan and 1921. In a recent interview, Karan opened up about career obstacles and struggles to stay relevant through the years. 

Karan Kundrra on his acting career

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Karan reflected on his 15-year-long career and his struggle to survive in the industry. The actor said, “People think that getting your first break means the end of struggles, but the real challenge begins when you reach the top. It may be easy to get there, but staying there is another thing; no one just lets you stay. Everyone faces different types of struggles, ours is just a bit unique.”

Karan Kundrra

 

When asked whether he has ever been stereotyped as a ‘television actor,’ the Horror Story star said people have tried but it didn’t work with him. He said, “I've done everything: TV, reality, hosting, films, and OTT. Again, grapes are sour wali baat ho jaati hai. Some people have done fantastically when coming from TV; they are not complaining. And then some have not done it, and then they probably have figured out an excuse."

Karan Kundrra’s work front

In terms of his professional career, Karan has made a great impact on the industry. He has hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies and starred in other series like Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in addition to Kitani Mohabbat Hai. 

Karan Kundrra

 

He recently starred in the Amazon MiniTV original series Love Adhura with Erica Fernandes. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

2 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

2 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

6 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

8 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

10 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

11 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

12 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

13 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

16 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

19 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

21 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

24 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

25 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

26 minutes ago
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight

Suicide Attempt in Flight

26 minutes ago
Apple

CERT-In on Apple

29 minutes ago
Musk's xAI to Open-Source Grok 

xAI to Open-Source Grok 

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo