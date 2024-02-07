Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Do Kaudi Ke TV Actors: Karan Wahi Claims He Was 'Abused, Chased' By Stranger On Mumbai Streets

Karan Wahi, who gained fame for his role in Dil Mil Gaye, was harassed by a stranger in Mumbai. He was chased by a man on the streets for quite some time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Karan Wahi
A file photo of Karan Wahi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Karan Wahi, who gained fame for his role in Dil Mil Gaye, was harassed by a stranger in Mumbai. The actor recently took to his Instagram stories and shared that a man chased him down the street until he stopped at a police station. He further alleged that the goon abused him after he tried to chase him in the streets of Mumbai.

Karan Wahi narrates his ordeal

Karan Wahi took to his social media handle to narrate his ordeal. Sharing details of the horrific encounter, Karan Wahi wrote, "The long story short. I took a right cut on the road cause there was a car ahead of me. This guy abused me and said CUT kaise mara and he started ranting ki tere jaise do kaudi ke TV actors bauhat dekhe hai."

 

"I took his scooter's key and gave it back and left the scene. Then he chased me till I stopped at a cop station. Abusing me and telling me that he has a connection with the police and he will make sure that I pay," he added. Soon after posting the story on his Instagram handle, Karan Wahi deleted it. However, the photo went viral on several social media handles.

Karan Wahi thanks Mumbai police

In another story, Karan Wahi issued a statement and wrote that he is safe. He further thanked Mumbai Police in his Instagram stories for ensuring that he remains safe. 

 

"I am safe, I am home. Have spoken to the cops. Hopefully this will get resolved. Thanku @mumbaipolice," Karan Wahi wrote. Meanwhile, Karan Wahi will star in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani alongside Jennifer Winget.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

