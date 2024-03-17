Advertisement

Karanvir Sharma, who struggled to gain fame on big screens, finally created an identity for himself on TV. Karanvir had made his acting debut with Sadda Adda back in 2012 and featured in several other movies including Zid. Unfortunately, none of his films left an impact on the audience and he moved to television to bag better roles. In the TV industry, the actor tasted success and finally got his due.

Karanvir Sharma reveals why he moved to TV

In an interview with DNA, Karanvir Sharma narrated his ordeal and explained why he had to move to the small screens. He said, "Humare jaise jo outsiders hai, television hi hume sustain rakhta hai, Nahi toh kaha aise events pe ja paoge, aisi lifestyle rakh paouge. Possible hi nahi hai. Unfortunately, people have not given me that kind of opportunity in movies, because aadhe se zyada aapke industry ke log hi bhare hue hai. Aapko jagah hi nahi hai kaam karne ki, ache role bhi nahi milte."

Karanvir Sharma file photo | Image; X

Karanvir reveals the incident that made him come back to TV

During the same interview, Karanvir Sharma revealed that he had no work despite his performance in A Thursday. He said, "I was surprised that despite a hit film mujhe mauke nahi mile. But it's fine, I have to survive. In TV I get to action, romance, comedy, all of that, and such a huge following. That's the power of television. I realised and I accepted wholeheartedly."

Talking about the incident that forced him to return to TV, Karanvir added, "Sabse muskil time tha Covid ke baad khaas kaam hua nahi despite A Thursday. I didn't charge an exceptional amount for it. Beech mein meri mom ki tabiyat kharab hui and when I told the expenses of medicines, that's the moment I decided that I wanted to do a TV show. I got back into television because aisa din na dekhna pade jab I can't pay a hospital bill. So that was the most difficult phase of my life."

