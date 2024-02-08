English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Totally Viral/ Karmma Calling: Raveena Tandon seemingly confirms co-stars Varun Sood-Namrata Sheth's relationship

During Karmma Calling's trailer launch event, Varun Sood expressed that the chemistry between him and Namrata was apparent from day one, both on and off-set.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Karmma Calling
Karmma Calling trailer launch | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Sood seems to have found love again. The actor is reportedly in a relationship with Namrata Sheth. The rumoured couple is set to share the screen in the upcoming web series, Karmma Calling. During the show's trailer launch event, the series' lead actor Raveena seemingly confirmed her co-stars' dating rumours.

Varun Sood recalls his first encounter with Namrata Sheth

During the event, Varun Sood reminisced about his initial encounter with Namrata Sheth, revealing that it took place at the AdiShakti workshop. However, their first meeting was far from amicable, as the actor mentioned that Namrata seemed to harbour a dislike for him, the reason for which he remains uncertain.

Soon after, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor expressed that the chemistry between him and Namrata was apparent from day one, both on and off-set. He credited the actress for making things easy for him in every aspect, particularly appreciating her contribution to portraying the character of Karmma Talwar. Reacting to this, Raveena Tandon jokingly said, "Aisa hai aap log aapas mein hi baat karlo. Main beech mein se hatt jaati hun."

Advertisement

Not only Raveena but the show's producer, Ashutosh Shah, also seemingly confirmed the rumoured couple's relationship. In an apparent slip of the tongue, he shared how having Varun and Namrata together made his life easier, allowing him to communicate with one another and reach the other at any time of the day. He then swiftly added, "They were together for professional reasons."

Advertisement

Varun Sood's rumoured relationship with Namrata Sheth

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the development claimed that Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth grew closer to one another during the shoot and that their bond deepened. The source also mentioned that people in their immediate vicinity even acknowledged their chemistry in a light-hearted manner.

Advertisement

A source shared, “Varun and Namrata really hit it off very well during the shoot of Karmma Calling. They have been close to each other ever since. They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement