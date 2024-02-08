Advertisement

Varun Sood seems to have found love again. The actor is reportedly in a relationship with Namrata Sheth. The rumoured couple is set to share the screen in the upcoming web series, Karmma Calling. During the show's trailer launch event, the series' lead actor Raveena seemingly confirmed her co-stars' dating rumours.

Varun Sood recalls his first encounter with Namrata Sheth

During the event, Varun Sood reminisced about his initial encounter with Namrata Sheth, revealing that it took place at the AdiShakti workshop. However, their first meeting was far from amicable, as the actor mentioned that Namrata seemed to harbour a dislike for him, the reason for which he remains uncertain.

Soon after, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor expressed that the chemistry between him and Namrata was apparent from day one, both on and off-set. He credited the actress for making things easy for him in every aspect, particularly appreciating her contribution to portraying the character of Karmma Talwar. Reacting to this, Raveena Tandon jokingly said, "Aisa hai aap log aapas mein hi baat karlo. Main beech mein se hatt jaati hun."

Advertisement

Not only Raveena but the show's producer, Ashutosh Shah, also seemingly confirmed the rumoured couple's relationship. In an apparent slip of the tongue, he shared how having Varun and Namrata together made his life easier, allowing him to communicate with one another and reach the other at any time of the day. He then swiftly added, "They were together for professional reasons."

Advertisement

Varun Sood's rumoured relationship with Namrata Sheth

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the development claimed that Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth grew closer to one another during the shoot and that their bond deepened. The source also mentioned that people in their immediate vicinity even acknowledged their chemistry in a light-hearted manner.

Advertisement

A source shared, “Varun and Namrata really hit it off very well during the shoot of Karmma Calling. They have been close to each other ever since. They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."