Karun Pandey headlines the daily sitcom show Pushpa Impossible. The actress’ popularity skyrocketed after the show and she admits to having never witnessed anything like it before in her career. In a career spanning over two decades, the show was the first time the actress was cast in a lead role. In a new interview, she spoke about how she dealt with instant fame.

Karuna Pandey recalls women crying after watching Pushpa Impossible

In a recent interview with PTI, Karuna opened up on the kind of popularity she saw after the release of Pushpa Impossible. The actress essays the role of a feisty middle-aged woman in the daily soap. She recalled women meeting her in the markets and kissing her for the kind of portrayal she does on screen.

She told the publication, “The kind of popularity and fame that ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has given me, the love of the audience… I meet so many people who share their stories, some women cry saying, ‘I’ve changed their lives.” She also admitted that she has had a long career but she had to wait for a long time for instant gratification. She shared, “It took me a long time to reach here but better late than never. I did Jhalak Dikhla Jaa which I got because of the popularity of Pushpa. So, there are just add-ons, this show has given me a lot. It took a long time but it was worth it.”

Karuna Pandey on why Pushpa Impossible resonates with women

A file photo of Karuna Pandey | Image: Instagram

In the same conversation, the actress admitted that she meets fans of the show who want to embody the characteristics of the character or relate to it. She shared the reason for the same and said, “A lot of women are either like Pushpa or they want to be like Pushpa. She does a lot of jugaad, she has this spice, and innocence and at the same time, she is hopeful. She is not conventionally shy, she makes mistakes and has shortcomings as well. So all these things drive people towards us.” Produced by noted actor-producer JD Majethia, Pushpa Impossible recently completed 600 episodes