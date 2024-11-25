Katha Ankahee Fame Aditi Dev Sharma Welcomes 2nd Child, A Baby Girl, With Husband Sarwar Ahuja

Katha Ankahee lead actress Aditi Dev Sharma took to her Instagram account to announce the birth of her second child. The actress shared a family photo with her husband and elder son holding a placard that read, “It's a girl”, with the caption, “She’s here and she’s fabulous.” Aditi got married in 2014 and welcomed her first child in 2019.

Aditi Dev Sharma embraces motherhood for the second time

On November 25, Aditi Dev Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos flaunting her baby bump. In one of the photos, her son could be seen holding a placard that read, “promoted to big brother”. In another one, the 5-year-old held a board that read, “It's a girl”. In the caption, the actress announced the birth of her daughter.

Aditi's caption read, “Dear baby girl, Before you even entered this world, please know you were anticipated, prayed for, loved, cherished, and wanted.” She continued, “Ur mesmerising baby fragrance, those tiny feet, tiny fragile fingers, sparkling eyes, gu gu’s and boo boo’s and the aura of ur existence has filled our life with anticipation of funntastic times ahead.” Expressing gratitude to well-wishers, Aditi concluded, “Gratitude to the universe to have blessed us the best of both worlds. Love".

About Aditi Dev Sharma's family

Aditi Dev Sharma tied the knot with her husband Sarwar Ahuja in 2014. Five years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2019. They have now embraced parenthood again.