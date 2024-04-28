Advertisement

Krishna Mukherjee took to her social media account to pen a long note sharing her ordeal with the makers of her Shubh Shagun. The actress, who featured as the lead in the show along with Shehzada Dhami claimed that the producers had not paid the actors their due for almost half a year now and also shared shocking revelations of the hardships she faced on the sets. The producer also hit back with a response to the non-payment and mental harassment case. In a new interview, the actress asserted that she has enough proof against the show and producers and that a lot of members of the fraternity are ready to back her.

Krishna Mukherjee hits back at producer Kundan Singh

In an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Krishna Mukherjee responded to Kundan Singh who made strong claims against the actress’ accusations. The producer mentioned that a legal proceeding in the matter is impending and that the actress failed to show up at the courts on time. He also recalled being in touch with Krishna’s father constantly and firing two employees acting on her claims only to find out later that it came from a place of personal vengeance.

The producer also noted a pattern in Krishna’s accusations and explained how she had blamed two other people from the production house previously for the same thing. Responding to this, the actress told the publication, “Yes, because they had locked me, hence I accused them. However, at that point in time, I did not know he was present on the sets of the show. My makeup room was on the 4th floor and he was on the third floor. He was the one who asked those two people to lock me. They are EPs and HOPs, how would they have the guts to do something like this without permission? He has done this in the past too on the sets of Naagin and he feels very proud of it.”

Krishna Mukherjee recalls Kundan Singh threatening her

In the same conversation, Krishna also responded to Kundan’s claims that he would take legal action against her. She said, “Let him do that. I have every proof that I need. Right from the contract papers to the copy of an FIR, sab hai mere paas. I have so many people who are ready to stand with me and who saw it all. The costume department, and the makeup department. Pearl Grey's assistant was there when this incident happened. She refused to shoot post that incident, held my hand and took me down with her. However, they kept giving me dhamkis and turned abusive. 'Gaadi set se nahi nikalni chaiye,' 'Dekh ab tere paise kaise milenge,' They literally used these words and threatened me.” She recalled meeting the producer at the police station but he did not speak to her. She asserted that she will show all proofs necessary.

She also addressed the producer’s claims of being in touch with her father. She added, “Krishna ko bolo case wapas le le, warna acha nahi hoga.' I would say this every day. He'd say things like, 'Wo kahan in chizo mein padd rahi hai.' At one point in time, my father too asked me to take the case back, however, I did not nudge.” She proceeded to call the production company ‘fraud’. She also claims that other actors on the show like Shehzada Dhami, Kajol Srivastava and Papiya are also ready to support her.