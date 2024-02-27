Advertisement

Abhishek Malik, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagaya, has parted ways with his wife Suhani Chaudhary. Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the reason behind the separation and shared that they tried to sort out their differences.

Speaking to the portal, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor shared that they tried to work it out but there were "genuine compatibility issues". When they got engaged in January 2021, the ex-couple had less time to spend and understand each other. Soon after, we got married (in October 2021). After that, I got a little caught up with buying a new house; so we didn't really get the time to connect.

After the wedding when Abhishek and Suhani started living together, they understood that they were not compatible and shouldn't drag it too much. "We understood that we shouldn't drag it too much as we have all of our lives ahead of us and that's when we decided to mutually part ways. We have amicably separated. I don't wish anything bad for her," he added.

When asked if he is in touch with Suhani, to this, he said, "not really" but they do call each other on and off if there's anything to communicate about the divorce proceedings.

What do we know about Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary's wedding

The couple had a dreamy wedding in Delhi which was attended by their family and friends. Earlier when the actor got married, he revealed how the two met and shared when he exchanged numbers with Suhani, he thought that this would never work as she was in Delhi and he was in Mumbai. However, with the lockdown happening, the actor returned to his hometown Delhi and that's when things progressed between them.

