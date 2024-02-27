English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Kumkum Bhagya Actor Abhishek Malik, Wife Suhani Chaudhary Seek Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

Abhishek Malik, who got married to stylist Suhani in October 2021, shared that they tried to work their relationship but had "genuine compatibility issues".

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Malik
A file photo of Abhishek Malik with Suhani Chaudhary | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Abhishek Malik, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagaya, has parted ways with his wife Suhani Chaudhary. Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the reason behind the separation and shared that they tried to sort out their differences.

Abhishek Malik on separating from estranged wife Suhani Chaudhary

Speaking to the portal, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor shared that they tried to work it out but there were "genuine compatibility issues". When they got engaged in January 2021, the ex-couple had less time to spend and understand each other. Soon after, we got married (in October 2021). After that, I got a little caught up with buying a new house; so we didn't really get the time to connect.

(A wedding photo of Abhishek and Suhani | Image: Instagram)

After the wedding when Abhishek and Suhani started living together, they understood that they were not compatible and shouldn't drag it too much. "We understood that we shouldn't drag it too much as we have all of our lives ahead of us and that's when we decided to mutually part ways. We have amicably separated. I don't wish anything bad for her," he added.

(A file photo of Abhishek and Suhani | Image: Instagram)

When asked if he is in touch with Suhani, to this, he said, "not really" but they do call each other on and off if there's anything to communicate about the divorce proceedings.

(A file photo of Abhishek and Suhani | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary's wedding

The couple had a dreamy wedding in Delhi which was attended by their family and friends. Earlier when the actor got married, he revealed how the two met and shared when he exchanged numbers with Suhani, he thought that this would never work as she was in Delhi and he was in Mumbai. However, with the lockdown happening, the actor returned to his hometown Delhi and that's when things progressed between them.
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

