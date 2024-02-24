Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 15:08 IST

Kundali Bhagya 20 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi asserts he will marry Sherlyn soon

Kundali Bhagya 20 April 2022 Written Update: As Prithvi gets relaxed after executing his plan against Karan, he assures Sherlyn that they will get married soon.

Nehal Gautam
Kundali Bhagya latest episode
Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5 | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya 20 April 2022 episode begins with Prithvi, Prince and Sandesh sneaking out of Karan's room when the latter tries to open the door. Karan and Preeta then open the door thinking that it was jammed. He then asks Preeta why is she mad at him to which she reveals that he ignored her earlier when she called him. Karan gets confused and states that he never heard her voice. On the other hand, as Sherlyn meets Prithvi, she sees him having champagne. He then reveals how happy he is because this time his plan will succeed and Karan's career will be ruined. 

Kundali Bhagya 20 April 2022 Written Update

Prithvi further tells Sherlyn that the entire family including Preeta will pay for what they did to him and the entire country will insult the family. Sherlyn then says that she doesn't care about all this but her future with him. He then assures her that they will soon get married officially. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta get into an argument where the latter tells him that she is still the owner of the house had he will have to listen to her orders. Karan replies that he will soon be famous and then he will throw an attitude at her. Preeta laughs at him and asks him not to dream so big. 

Karan heads for his next match 

The next morning, Sameer waits for Karan to visit the ground for his match. As he arrives, he takes the blessings of Dadi and others while Preeta feeds sweets to him and wishes him good luck. Kritika reacts to Preeta's sweet behaviour and tells Dadi that she changes her attitude when it comes to money. Rakhi then intervenes and asks them to concentrate on Karan's match rather than bad mouth Preeta. Later on, as Karan gives an interview to the media, Prithvi calls one of the reporters and gives them a tip. Meanwhile, as Natasha feels that Preeta will flop Prithvi's plans, Sherlyn assures her that Karan will not be able to play in the match today and asks her to watch TV. On the other hand, Preeta prays for Karan. 

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2022 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

3 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

8 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

9 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

9 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

19 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE | Delhi's Singhu, Tikri Borders to be Partially Reopened

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Mamata's Ministers Allowed to Hold Meetings Despite Section 144

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Rahul-Disha Visit Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple With Daughter Navya

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  4. WWE Elimination Chamber Results

    Sports 43 minutes ago

  5. Truecaller says TRAI recommendation on CNAP ‘not competitive’

    Tech an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo