Kundali Bhagya 20 April 2022 episode begins with Prithvi, Prince and Sandesh sneaking out of Karan's room when the latter tries to open the door. Karan and Preeta then open the door thinking that it was jammed. He then asks Preeta why is she mad at him to which she reveals that he ignored her earlier when she called him. Karan gets confused and states that he never heard her voice. On the other hand, as Sherlyn meets Prithvi, she sees him having champagne. He then reveals how happy he is because this time his plan will succeed and Karan's career will be ruined.

Kundali Bhagya 20 April 2022 Written Update

Prithvi further tells Sherlyn that the entire family including Preeta will pay for what they did to him and the entire country will insult the family. Sherlyn then says that she doesn't care about all this but her future with him. He then assures her that they will soon get married officially. On the other hand, Karan and Preeta get into an argument where the latter tells him that she is still the owner of the house had he will have to listen to her orders. Karan replies that he will soon be famous and then he will throw an attitude at her. Preeta laughs at him and asks him not to dream so big.

Karan heads for his next match

The next morning, Sameer waits for Karan to visit the ground for his match. As he arrives, he takes the blessings of Dadi and others while Preeta feeds sweets to him and wishes him good luck. Kritika reacts to Preeta's sweet behaviour and tells Dadi that she changes her attitude when it comes to money. Rakhi then intervenes and asks them to concentrate on Karan's match rather than bad mouth Preeta. Later on, as Karan gives an interview to the media, Prithvi calls one of the reporters and gives them a tip. Meanwhile, as Natasha feels that Preeta will flop Prithvi's plans, Sherlyn assures her that Karan will not be able to play in the match today and asks her to watch TV. On the other hand, Preeta prays for Karan.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5