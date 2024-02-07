Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Kundali Bhagya Actor Paras Kalnawat Shares His Fitness Routine After 12 kg Weight Loss
Actor Paras Kalnawat, who shed 12 kgs to stay fit to promote his onscreen presence, has shared his early morning fitness routine for the show Kundali Bhagya.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Actor Paras Bhushan Kalnawat, who underwent a physical transformation after shedding 12 kgs to stay fit as well as to promote his onscreen presence, shared his early morning fitness routine with his commitment to the show Kundali Bhagya. After committing to a healthy lifestyle, Paras witnessed an opportunity to not enhance his appearance but also adopt a more active routine. He started talking about his work-life balance.
Actor Paras Bhushan Kalnawat shares his fitness transformational journey
The actor has shared the insights of his transformative journey, emphasizing both the challenges and rewards. Talking about the same, Paras, who plays Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya said: “Embarking on this transformative journey for my role in the show has been incredibly rewarding. I'm close to my goal. Not yet achieved and I want to put in all the effort to be where I want to be in 2024.”
“I incorporated a rigorous fitness regime into my daily routine to achieve my goals. My day starts at 5:30 a.m. with a high-intensity workout in the gym, I work on a combination of strength training and cardio exercises. Then, based on my call time, which is usually at 8 a.m., I reach on set; the rest of the day is followed by a balanced diet,” shared the Anupamaa fame actor.
Actor Paras Bhushan Kalnawat talks about his desired fitness goals
He added: “My dedication to a healthy lifestyle not only helps me achieve the desired fitness, but also leaves me feeling more energetic and revitalised. I believe in taking up every opportunity.” Actor Paras Kalnawat was featured in Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).
Advertisement
In July 2022, he announced his participation in dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, it resulted in the the termination of his three-years-long contract by Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi, and he termed the actor "unprofessional" as the show was scheduled to air on rival channel
Advertisement
It airs on Zee TV.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.