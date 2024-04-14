×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Kundali Bhagya Actress Anjum Fakih Hospitalised, Shares Health Update After Surgery

From her over decade long acting career, one of Anjum Fakih's most noteworthy roles has been Srishti from Kundali Bhagya. The actress was recently hospitalised.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anjum Fakih
Anjum Fakih | Image:nzoomfakih/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Anjum Fakih is battling a rough patch when it comes to her health. The actress recently revealed having undergone hospitalisation, followed by a minor surgery. What is interesting about this health update however, is the quip she shared with reference to a major astrological event, currently underway.

Anjum Fakih blames the Mercury retrograde for health mishap


Anjum Fakih took to her Instagram stories, to share a crucial health update for all those worried about her whereabouts. The actress shared a selfie of herself dressed in a hospital gown, with an oxygen tube around her nose. Along side, was a detailed caption, which informed her fans of her fairly stable health. Interestingly, even after having undergone a surgery, Anjum's health update was peppered with a few light jokes - one in relation to recent Hollywood biggie Dune and the other in relation to a currently ongoing astrological event, the Mercury retrograde.

The caption to her photo read, "CAN I MAKE IT TO THE DUNE PART 3 ? НА НА НА, I CAN BE 'LISTEN AL GARIB.' JOKES APART, SMALL SURGERY,WENT WELL... ALL GOOD HERE!ALSO CAN THIS MERCURY STOP BEING RETROGRADING." Anjum, in a tongue in cheek manner, called out the Mercury retrograde - believed by Astrology enthusiasts to carry a disbalancing energy around its occurrence - to stop playing havoc with her health. She also expressed her fondness for the Dune franchise, sharing how she just wanted to make it to Dune 3.

Anjum Fakih recently went through a breakup


Media reports, shared earlier this year, revealed that Anjum Fakih and her partner Rohit Jadhav, have officially parted ways. The actress and the marketing professional were romantically involved for a period of two years before calling it quits. The two also ended up unfollowing each other on Instagram.

A specific reason behind the split, is yet to come to light. On the work front, Anjum currently stars in serial Dabangii

Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

