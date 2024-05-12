Kundali Bhagya: Will Imlie Star Adrija Roy Step In After Sana Sayyad’s Exit Post Leap?

Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya has been making headlines for speculations about its casting. As per media reports the show is headed for another generational leap in story which will prompt a change in the lead characters. It is one of the longest-running TV shows currently featuring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali in the lead roles. However, reports suggest that Sana and Baseer will not continue post-leap. Speculations are now rife that Imlie fame Adrija Roy will join the cast of the daily soap.

Will Imlie’s Adrija Roy join Kundali Bhagya?

Adrija Roy recently bid adieu to the show Imlie. The actress headlined the daily soap in which she played the titular character. As per a report in Pinkvilla, after her stint at Imlie, Roy will now be seen in Kundali Bhagya.

A source close to the production of Kundali Bhagya told the publication that Adrija has done a mock shoot with Paras Kalnawat and the makers have reportedly liked her screen presence. This might soon translate into her getting an offer for the show. The reports also suggest that Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav was also audited for the role, but things did not materialise. The actress will be replacing Sana Sayyad, who is reported to quit the show owing to her pregnancy. However, an official confirmation on the changes in cast is awaited.

Paras Kalnawat to continue as Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya

While speculations were rife that all the next-generation leads on the show are planning to quit, Paras clarified his stance. Taking to his Instagram Stories on May 7, Paras refuted the rumours of him quitting the popular show and assured his fans that Rajveer (his character name) is here to stay in their hearts. He shared his photo from the sets and wrote, "Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts."

Initially, Kundali Bhagya starred Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura as leads, with Dhoopar being replaced by Shakti Arora in 2022. Shakti Anand later replaced Arora in 2023. In March 2023, the show took a generation leap and currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads.