Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky have been going strong since they started dating in 2014. The actress skipped the Valentine's Day post for him, but now it seems to be worth it as the actress has poured her heart out, wishing her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on his birthday today. She has shared a long note on receiving unconditional love from her boyfriend. Adding to it, she shared how it needs "courage, forgiveness, sacrifice, emotional support" and more to love someone unconditionally.

Hina Khan thanks Rocky for loving her unconditionally

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared two adorable photos with Rocky in the backdrop of sunset and penned a heartfelt note sharing that she is lucky and living the dream of being loved unconditionally. However, it takes a lot of courage to love someone without expecting anything in return. "Unconditional love may sound like a dream, but trust me it takes a lot of courage, sweeping your fear, your needs under the rug and prioritising your partner is not at all easy..kahan se laate ho ye power RO..you are so so brave," an excerpt from her note read.

Hina followed it up with Rocky's reply, "Love is not possession, love is wanting your partner to be happy and choosing thr happiness over yours.. you can’t make them love you or be with you forcefully..you just can’t.. choose them and thr happiness over and over again." Calling him "angel," Hina feels she is blessed to have him in her life. She thanked him not just for his unconditional love but also unwavering support.

Hey Rocky, Hina Khan will always have your back

In the same note, she thanked him for standing by her in "every thick and thin" and promised to always have his back every step of the way no matter what. She concluded her note, "To many more adventures, memories, travel and a lot of happiness ..stay blessed.. you only and only deserve LOVE. Khush raho and keep smiling.. exactly the way I am asking you to smile in these pictures. Happy Birthday my best best best Friend."

Soon after she dropped the post, Rocky was quick to reply in the comment section. Calling Hina his life, he wrote, "you said everything I feel for you in exact words.. u r my life .. u bring meaning to this existence we call life and make it worth living.. only coz u have immense love to give.. unconditionally… u n i … u know the rest"