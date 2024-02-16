Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Kya Ho Tum: Hina Khan Questions Boyfriend Rocky In A Long Love-filled Birthday Post

Hina Khan shared two photos featuring her with Rocky and penned a heartfelt note sharing that she is lucky and living the dream of being loved unconditionally.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hina Khan
Hina Khan with boyfriend Rocky | Image:Hina Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky have been going strong since they started dating in 2014. The actress skipped the Valentine's Day post for him, but now it seems to be worth it as the actress has poured her heart out, wishing her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on his birthday today. She has shared a long note on receiving unconditional love from her boyfriend. Adding to it, she shared how it needs "courage, forgiveness, sacrifice, emotional support" and more to love someone unconditionally.

Hina Khan thanks Rocky for loving her unconditionally

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared two adorable photos with Rocky in the backdrop of sunset and penned a heartfelt note sharing that she is lucky and living the dream of being loved unconditionally. However, it takes a lot of courage to love someone without expecting anything in return. "Unconditional love may sound like a dream, but trust me it takes a lot of courage, sweeping your fear, your needs under the rug and prioritising your partner is not at all easy..kahan se laate ho ye power RO..you are so so brave," an excerpt from her note read.

Advertisement

Hina followed it up with Rocky's reply, "Love is not possession, love is wanting your partner to be happy and choosing thr happiness over yours.. you can’t make them love you or be with you forcefully..you just can’t.. choose them and thr happiness over and over again." Calling him "angel," Hina feels she is blessed to have him in her life. She thanked him not just for his unconditional love but also unwavering support.

Advertisement

Hey Rocky, Hina Khan will always have your back

In the same note, she thanked him for standing by her in "every thick and thin" and promised to always have his back every step of the way no matter what. She concluded her note, "To many more adventures, memories, travel and a lot of happiness ..stay blessed.. you only and only deserve LOVE. Khush raho and keep smiling.. exactly the way I am asking you to smile in these pictures. Happy Birthday my best best best Friend."

Advertisement

Soon after she dropped the post, Rocky was quick to reply in the comment section. Calling Hina his life, he wrote, "you said everything I feel for you in exact words.. u r my life .. u bring meaning to this existence we call life and make it worth living.. only coz u have immense love to give.. unconditionally… u n i … u know the rest"

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

3 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

3 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

3 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

3 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

3 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

4 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

4 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

4 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

4 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

5 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

5 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

5 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meerut Metro First Look Of Trainsets Revealed By NCRTC - Details Inside

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Kya Ho Tum: Hina Khan Questions Rocky In Long Love-filled Birthday Post

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. Frozen Bank Accounts: Congress Gets Temporary Relief Until Next Hearing

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. 7 BJP MLAs Suspended From Delhi Assembly Proceedings

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Delhi: Traffic Restrictions Announced in Connaught Place on Feb 18

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo