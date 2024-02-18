Advertisement

The wedding festivities for actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar have begun, and the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress has shared glimpses from her mesmerising mehendi night. Bhadoria, who is well-known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show, shared a picture of her hennaed hands, which had images of Lord Shiva and Parvati on them.

Sonarika Bhadoria’s mehendi ceremony

The actress wore a green velvet choli, paired with a red lehenga and matching dupatta. She sported a green neckpiece, matching earrings, a side maang teeka and red bangles. The look was rounded off with glossy makeup.

The mehendi photoshoot features her beau in an olive green kurta-pyjama set. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actress captioned the post as: "Mehendi hai rachnewaali, haathon mein gehri laali."

Sonarika Bhadoria’s pre-wedding festivities

There is also a video shared by the wedding planner, which shows Sonarika dancing happily to dhol beats and can be seen showering flowers on her partner. The wedding is taking place in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, and will have five functions -- Mata ki chowki, maira ceremony, mehendi, haldi, and sangeet.

While talking to the media at the Mata Ki Chawki, Sonarika talked about her relationship with her fiancee. She said, "I feel Humne Shaadi karne mein der kar di but as we have been together for the last 9 years this relationship is not less than a marriage. Now, we will be just officially and formally getting married."

(with inputs from IANS)