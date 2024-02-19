Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
February 19th, 2024

Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Ties The Knot With Vikas Parashar, Video Goes Viral

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar's wedding ceremony took place in Rajasthan and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonarika Bhadoria
Sonarika Bhadoria | Image:X
Sonarika Bhadoria, known for portraying goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar on Sunday, February 18. The ceremony took place in Rajasthan and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. 

 

The wedding took place in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, and had five pre-wedding functions -- Mata ki chowki, maira ceremony, mehendi, haldi, and sangeet.

February 19th, 2024

