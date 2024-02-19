Advertisement

Sonarika Bhadoria, known for portraying goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar on Sunday, February 18. The ceremony took place in Rajasthan and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

The wedding took place in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, and had five pre-wedding functions -- Mata ki chowki, maira ceremony, mehendi, haldi, and sangeet.