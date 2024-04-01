×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Mahesh Thakur Reveals People Felt 'Intimidated' By Sridevi On Malini Iyer Set - Here's Why

Recalling the shooting days, Mahesh Thakur revealed that people didn't dare to even walk near Sridevi and thought of her as intimidating.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malini Iyer
A still from Malini Iyer | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Thakur has been part of both the television and movie industry for 3 decades now and has given memorable performances in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Aashiqui 2, Ye Meri Life Hai, Sasural Genda Phool and many more. However, not many know that the actor has also starred alongside legendary star Sridevi in the show Malini Iyer (2004-05).

Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Satish Kaushik, Mahesh played the role of Sridevi's husband in the show. Recalling the shooting days, the actor revealed that people didn't dare to even walk near the late actress and thought of her as intimidating.

(A viral photo from the set | Image: Instagram)
(A viral photo from the set | Image: Instagram)

 

People will be six to seven feet away from her: Mahesh Thakur

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mahesh shared that the actress was a "sweetheart" and would always line in his heart. "She was the kindest artiste I have ever worked with. Because of her celebrity status, nobody used to go near her. If she is sitting on a chair, people will be six to seven feet away from her. Nobody used to walk close. Everybody felt intimidated," he added.

(A viral photo from the set | Image: Rediff)
(A viral photo from the set | Image: Rediff)

 

Recalling his first meeting with Sridevi, the actor said that when he first met the actress, she was a "very humble soul" and on the first day he had a suhaagraat scene with her. he added that at that time he was also part of famous show Shararat and the makers of Malini Iyer asked him to quit the show. However, the actor refused to quit and assured the makers that he would manage the dates.

 

(A viral photo from the set | Image: Rediff)
(A viral photo from the set | Image: Rediff)

 

What do we know about Malini Iyer?

It was an Indian sitcom that aired on Sahara One starring Sridevi. The story revolves around the life of a south Indian Tamil Brahmin girl, Malini Iyer who marries a Punjabi guy, and now how she manages to bring both cultures together. The show also starred Nasirr Khan, Vinay Pathak, Tanushree Kaushal, and Dilip Joshi in supporting roles. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 14:12 IST

