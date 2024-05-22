Advertisement

Mahhi Vij has been away from the TV industry for quite some time. The actress forayed into the entertainment world as a model and went on to appear in numerous music videos such as Tu, Tu Hai Wahi. She then started as a leading heroine in popular shows Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. However, it was not an easy ride up to the top for Mahhi as she faced several setbacks and a casting couch experience.

In a recent interview, the actress recalled her struggling days and shared a casting couch experience when she had come to Mumbai from Delhi.

(A file photo of Mahhi Vij | Image: Instagram)

I tried shaking off negative thoughts: Mahhi Vij

In a conversation with Telly Masala, she recalled her initial days and shared a distressful experience. During her initial years, she once got a call from a person who claimed to be a shooting coordinator. She along with her sister went to Juhu in his car. She revealed that he was showing them photos in the album along with the rate cards. Then he said, "Your photo will be here and your rate card will be ready. I tried shaking off negative thoughts and asked him if he was talking about the per day shoot amount". However, he said 'no' and told them that they would go on a cruise.

"I again asked him ‘for the performance?’. He said no, you try to understand," the actress added. On sensing that something was wrong, her sister grabbed that person's hair from the backseat and managed to run away.

What else do we know about Mahhi Vij?

She started her TV career with a supporting role in the 2006 show Akela and then went on to star in shows, including Shubh Kadam, Encounter and Laal Ishq. She has also starred in three movies Tapana, Aparichithan and Ganga Kaveri.