English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Mangal Lakshmi Star Naman Shaw Opens Up About 7-Year Acting Hiatus, Says Was Being Typecast

Naman Shaw said while it was not a planned move the situation led him to be away from acting for a while. He also added that he was being typecasted in roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Naman Shaw
Naman Shaw | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Naman Shaw, who is making his acting comeback after a 7-year-long break with the recently debuted show Mangal Lakshmi, talked about the reason behind his hiatus. The actor said while it was not a planned move the situation led him to be away from acting for a while. He also added that it felt like he was being typecasted in ‘good boy’ characters by the television producers. 

Naman Shaw talks about taking a break from acting

In a conversation with Mid Day, Naman said the hiatus was not a “conscious decision.” The actor stated, “I took a break and thought I'll do OTT, but then I got into production and it was working well, my home production. Then COVID happened, and then my baby happened. And I already had commitments, my shows were on, as a producer. So I could not take up anything. I got a lot of calls in between, but I didn't get the opportunity. I couldn't get out of there.” 

 

 

When asked if he was being typecasted in his previous roles, Naman nodded in agreement. The actor explained, “Typecast? Yes, once people see you, they think you are just a good boy. They don't associate me with that. But my producers, they, I think they cast me because they felt that I look very positive and people will not expect this from me. So for them, it was very interesting.”

Advertisement

What is Mangal Lakshmi about? 

Mangal Lakshmi is a heartwarming tale that centers around the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. As Mangal navigates through life's experiences, she embarks on a journey to find the perfect dulha for her beloved sister, Lakshmi. 

Advertisement

 

 

Through love, trials, and determination, Mangal's quest unfolds, showcasing the enduring strength of sisterhood and the power of destiny in bringing two souls together.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo