Mangal Lakshmi Star Naman Shaw Opens Up About 7-Year Acting Hiatus, Says Was Being Typecast

Advertisement

Naman Shaw, who is making his acting comeback after a 7-year-long break with the recently debuted show Mangal Lakshmi, talked about the reason behind his hiatus. The actor said while it was not a planned move the situation led him to be away from acting for a while. He also added that it felt like he was being typecasted in ‘good boy’ characters by the television producers.

Naman Shaw talks about taking a break from acting

In a conversation with Mid Day, Naman said the hiatus was not a “conscious decision.” The actor stated, “I took a break and thought I'll do OTT, but then I got into production and it was working well, my home production. Then COVID happened, and then my baby happened. And I already had commitments, my shows were on, as a producer. So I could not take up anything. I got a lot of calls in between, but I didn't get the opportunity. I couldn't get out of there.”

When asked if he was being typecasted in his previous roles, Naman nodded in agreement. The actor explained, “Typecast? Yes, once people see you, they think you are just a good boy. They don't associate me with that. But my producers, they, I think they cast me because they felt that I look very positive and people will not expect this from me. So for them, it was very interesting.”

Advertisement

What is Mangal Lakshmi about?

Mangal Lakshmi is a heartwarming tale that centers around the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. As Mangal navigates through life's experiences, she embarks on a journey to find the perfect dulha for her beloved sister, Lakshmi.

Advertisement

Through love, trials, and determination, Mangal's quest unfolds, showcasing the enduring strength of sisterhood and the power of destiny in bringing two souls together.