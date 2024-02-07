Advertisement

Shagun Pandey, who essays the role of Veer in the television show Mera Balam Thanedaar, shared details about his character. Portraying the character of Veer in the the television series , the actor draws inspiration from real-life police officers, infusing authenticity into his role. The show, delving into the marital journey of Veer, an honest IPS Officer, and Bulbul which is being played by Shruti Choudhary. The story unfolds a narrative of noble causes and unforeseen complexities.

Shagun Pandey shared his preparation for the role of Veer was inspired by real-life cops

Hailing from a military family, Shagun Pandey shares that meeting real-life police officers became a pivotal part of his preparation. Observing their body language and nuances, the actor aimed to bring an authentic portrayal of an on-screen cop, capturing the essence of those who serve on the frontlines.

Pandey, in his commitment to the role, incorporates a personal ritual by answering his phone with a prideful "Jai Hind." This small yet meaningful practice serves as a connection to his character, reflecting the dedication he brings to his portrayal of Veer Pratap Singh.

Shagun Pandey expressed gratitude for fan support



Expressing gratitude towards his fans, Pandey acknowledges their embrace of his character and the show. He attributes the success to the hard work invested in making his portrayal authentic. He emphasizes the significance of understanding the lifestyle of real police officers, underscoring the importance of perfecting the body language to authentically depict men in Khaki on screen.

In the ongoing storyline, Veer takes a stand against Ratan's criminal past, cautioning Devendra against marrying his daughter Bulbul to him. Additionally, he challenges local politicians, promising to thwart their plans of a Samuhik Vivah, vowing to protect Bulbul, and revealing his identity as the helpline inspector she had previously contacted.

For Pandey, the role becomes a heartfelt tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of real-life heroes who ensure the safety of communities. By immersing himself in their world, he aims not only to adopt their appearance but also to portray the inner strength that defines them as true heroes. Shagun Pandey sees his role as a way of expressing gratitude to the men and women in uniforms serving the country tirelessly.

