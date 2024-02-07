Mere Angne Mein Actor Karamm Rajpal Says 'Heartbreaks Are Important': They Should Be Cherished

Advertisement

Karamm Rajpal, who made his television debut with the 2011 show Hamari Saass Leela, has since worked in several prominent shows like Naamkaran, Suvreen Guggal, Nadaan Parinde Ghar Aaja, and Mere Angne Mein. Currently, the actor is set to star in the Colors TV series titled Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. In a recent interview, he opened up about his heartbreaks and learnings from the past.

Karamm Rajpal believes heartbreaks are important

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Karamm was asked about the learnings from his past relationship and how he dealt with the heartbreak. To which the actor replied, “I think heartbreaks are very important in life and one should cherish them. And with those moments and learnings, you can shape yourself and not do something that you have learned in the past relationship. You can strive to make your relationship more beautiful.”

Talking about today’s culture of dating, Karamm added that he doesn’t necessarily agree with it and people should go back 25-30 years back to learn the true meaning of love. He said, “I’m an extreme old-school person when it comes to love. I believe one can go to an extent and do anything for their partner. But if we look at today’s date, there are a lot of conditions in love that lead to situationship rather than a relationship. So, I feel people should unlearn today’s love and start learning the love of 25-30 years ago.”

Karamm Rajpal’s past relationship

Karamm Rajpal used to date Khuda Haafiz famed Shivaleeka Oberoi. The couple also announced their roka back in 2018, but after some time, Shivaleeka refuted all of these rumors and declared herself single, just before making her Bollywood debut.

The pair went on record to say that they are just close friends.