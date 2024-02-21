Advertisement

The iconic sitcom How I Met Your Mother which aired from September 2005 to March 2014, remains a cultural touchstone and entertained audiences with its tales of friendship and romance set in New York City's MacLaren's Pub. Narrated by Bob Saget, the series follows Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he recounts his quest for love to his children.

In 2022, a spinoff titled How I Met Your Father featuring Hilary Duff and cameos from the original cast, aired for two seasons before its cancellation by Hulu in 2023.

Advertisement

Where is the cast of How I Met Your Mother now?

1. Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby): Radnor transitioned to roles in TV dramas like Mercy Street and FX miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble, along with appearing in theatre productions and releasing studio albums. In November 2023, he announced his engagement to Jordana Jacobs, marrying her in January 2024.

Advertisement

2. Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky): Smulders continued her acting career with roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including The Avengers, and TV series like Friends from College and Impeachment: American Crime Story. She is married to actor Taran Killam, with whom she has two daughters.

3. Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson): Harris portrayed Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and starred in the comedy series Uncoupled. He has been in a relationship with David Burtka since 2004, with whom he shares twins.

Advertisement

4. Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin): Hannigan lent her voice to animated series, appeared in TV movies like the Kim Possible reboot, and competed on Dancing with the Stars. She is married to actor Alexis Denisof, with whom she has two daughters.

5. Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen): Segel starred in films like Our Friend and TV series such as Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. He began a new relationship with Kayla Radomski after his split with Alexis Mixter.

Advertisement

6. Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell): Milioti expanded her TV career with roles in various series and starred in the Hulu rom-com Palm Springs. She is set to star in Max's The Batman limited spinoff series.

7. Lyndsy Fonseca (Penny Mosby): Fonseca appeared in TV series like Agent Carter and 9-1-1: Lone Star after her role as Penny. She is married to Noah Bean and has two daughters.

Advertisement

8. David Henrie (Luke): Henrie directed his feature debut This Is the Year and is set to portray a younger Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic. He married Maria Cahill in 2017, and they have three children together.