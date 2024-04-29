Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh, better known as Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been missing for at least 4 days and counting. Latest media reports doing the rounds of the internet, potentially hint at the mental distress the actor may have been facing prior to going missing. It is worth noting, that Singh was also set to tie the knot soon, as per the reports.

Gurucharan Singh was reportedly facing financial distress



It has so far, been established, that Gurucharan Singh was last seen in Delhi prior to going missing. A recent IANS report, has now added another layer to the already swirling set of speculations. The actor was reportedly under financial distress. This particularly came at a time, when he was getting ready, to tie the knot.

A recent IANS report reads, "Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and went missing some days back, was last seen in Delhi. The actor was also about to get married and faced financial distress, sources said." As of now, there appears to be no official confirmation regarding the same, or, a fool-proof update regarding the actor's current whereabouts.

Gurucharan Singh's loved ones are perplexed after he goes missing



Gurucharan Singh had flown up to Delhi, to meet his parents. He was supposed to head back to Mumbai, but never arrived. His phone too, has been switched off since April 24. A close friend of Singh's from Mumbai, Ms Soni, revealed how the actor had not been feeling well, shortly before he went missing. She also shared that while the parents have filed a missing person's report in Delhi, she was unable to do the same in Mumbai, considering the actor never landed in the city.

Excerpts from her statement, shared to Pinkvilla, read, "Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn't even eating much before he left for Delhi."