Mohena Kumari Singh Welcomes Second Child With Husband Suyesh Rawat
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat | Image:mohenakumari/Instagram
Mohena Singh, best known for her extensive stints as an actor and dancer, has embraced motherhood for the second time. She has reportedly welcomed her second child, a daughter, with husband Suyesh Rawat. The duo are already parents to their son Ayaansh.
