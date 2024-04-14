×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Mona Singh ‘Almost Broke Down’ On 1st Day Of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi Shoot, Co-star Recalls

Mona Singh headlined the 2003 TV serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. Virendra Saxena, who played the actress' father in it, recalled the time the actress broke down.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Virendra Saxena and Mona Singh
A file photo of Virendra Saxena and Mona Singh | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mona Singh made her debut with the popular television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. The actress played the role of the protagonist Jasmeet Walia in the 2003 show largely adapted from the Colombian drama Yo Soy Betty, la fea. In a new interview, Virendra Saxena, who played the role of the actress’ father in the show - Balwant Walia, recalled Mona feeling anxious and nervous during the initial days of shoot. 

I remember how scared Mona was initially: Virendra Saxena recalls shooting Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi 

Speaking to a YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Virendra Saxena, who played the role of Jassi’s father in the television soap, shared that Mona Singh was reasonably scared during the initial days of shoot. Since it was the actress’ debut, Saxena remembered her getting scared and nervous. He added that while Mona was facing a tough time, he would be there for him. 

Virendra Saxena and Mona Singh in a still from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi | Image: IMDb

Virendra recalled, “We used to improvise a lot. We weren’t too many people on set… I remember how scared Mona was initially. In our first rehearsal, when she forgot something, she almost broke down. I told her not to worry, to see her lines and say, and that nothing would happen. I was there for her.”

Advertisement
A file photo of Virendra Saxena and Mona Singh | Image: IMDb

 He also acknowledged that Mona Singh has on multiple occasions, mentioned his contributions in her career. He added, “She’s mentioned me a lot of times, saying ‘guruji helped me a lot.’ I don’t think I helped her. I had understood that she is a bacchi (young girl) and has never done such a big role.” Virendra Saxena added that he was unaware of Mona’s career prior to Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and commented that she has went on to become a fine actress since then. 

When Mona Singh was astounded by her compensation for Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi 

Previously in a conversation with Entertainment Live, Mona Singh recalled that she had to go through an audition process of over two years before landing a role in the series. She expressed her disbelief upon learning that she would be earning Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, a staggering sum for her at the time. Overwhelmed with emotions, she rushed to an STD booth to share the news with her equally astounded parents.

Mona Singh as Jassi in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin | Image: IMDb

Mona quoted, “For me, it was a shocker because they had not hired me on a per-day basis, they were keeping me on a package basis. They offered me Rs 1.5 lakhs a month. I was like, ‘Kya!' I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi.’” The actress further recalled that in just a month of shoot, she got an appraisal owing to her performance in the serial. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

5 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

7 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

9 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

12 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

12 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

15 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

15 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

16 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

16 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

16 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

16 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

18 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

21 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

22 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo