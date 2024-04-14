Advertisement

Mona Singh made her debut with the popular television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. The actress played the role of the protagonist Jasmeet Walia in the 2003 show largely adapted from the Colombian drama Yo Soy Betty, la fea. In a new interview, Virendra Saxena, who played the role of the actress’ father in the show - Balwant Walia, recalled Mona feeling anxious and nervous during the initial days of shoot.

Speaking to a YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Virendra Saxena, who played the role of Jassi’s father in the television soap, shared that Mona Singh was reasonably scared during the initial days of shoot. Since it was the actress’ debut, Saxena remembered her getting scared and nervous. He added that while Mona was facing a tough time, he would be there for him.

Virendra recalled, “We used to improvise a lot. We weren’t too many people on set… I remember how scared Mona was initially. In our first rehearsal, when she forgot something, she almost broke down. I told her not to worry, to see her lines and say, and that nothing would happen. I was there for her.”

He also acknowledged that Mona Singh has on multiple occasions, mentioned his contributions in her career. He added, “She’s mentioned me a lot of times, saying ‘guruji helped me a lot.’ I don’t think I helped her. I had understood that she is a bacchi (young girl) and has never done such a big role.” Virendra Saxena added that he was unaware of Mona’s career prior to Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and commented that she has went on to become a fine actress since then.

When Mona Singh was astounded by her compensation for Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

Previously in a conversation with Entertainment Live, Mona Singh recalled that she had to go through an audition process of over two years before landing a role in the series. She expressed her disbelief upon learning that she would be earning Rs 1.5 lakhs per month, a staggering sum for her at the time. Overwhelmed with emotions, she rushed to an STD booth to share the news with her equally astounded parents.

Mona quoted, “For me, it was a shocker because they had not hired me on a per-day basis, they were keeping me on a package basis. They offered me Rs 1.5 lakhs a month. I was like, ‘Kya!' I called my parents and I was crying inconsolably. I was like, ‘Mumma, guess what? Merko Rs 1.5 lakh mil rahe hain (I am getting Rs 1.5 lakh) She couldn’t believe it, she was like, ‘Chotuuuu, itna kamayegi.’” The actress further recalled that in just a month of shoot, she got an appraisal owing to her performance in the serial.