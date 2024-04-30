Advertisement

Mouni Roy landed her first major show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, at the age of 19. Following that, the actress starred in several popular serials, including Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, and Naagin. With Gold, Mouni made her Bollywood debut in 2018. Since then, she has mesmerized audiences with her roles in Brahmastra, Made in China, Romeo Akbar Walter, and other films. In a recent interview, Mouni talked about her experience working on Kyunki.

Mouni Roy on working odd hours in the television industry

In a conversation with Mashable India, Mouni looked back on her time working in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress said it was supposed to be a summer job but then she fell in love with the process of acting. She also recalled how she used to work all day on 3 hours of sleep.

She said, “For someone who is 19 years old, just imagine to come here… Our working hours used to be very different. We’d be on 3-4 hours of sleep and I still did not mind it.” In addition, Mouni mentioned that this used to be common practice in the past and that, in contrast to other actors, she was only involved in this one show for an extended period.

Mouni Roy reveals her first pay cheque

The actress continued, saying that this was the period when she realized how much she enjoyed her work. Speaking more about her experience working on television, Mouni revealed she was frequently asked to work double shifts in addition to her usual 12-hour stints. She also revealed that she had received her first paycheck from television, which was roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh.

During the last part of the interview, Mouni Roy discussed the type of relationship she still has with her Kyunki co-star Smriti Irani. The actress revealed that at first, she used to hide behind books because she was too terrified and overwhelmed to adjust to the atmosphere of the shooting floor. She did, however, mention that Smriti was the one who made her feel comfortable, bought her ice cream, and even lent her some of her own books.