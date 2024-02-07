Advertisement

Pratik Sehajpal, who rose to fame with a string of reality television shows, finally got to show off his acting skills in Naagin 6. Next, the actor will be a part of a web series titled Jab Mila Tu alongside Alisha Chopra. In a recent interview, Pratik talked candidly about his past relationships. He also went on to add that he comes out as a red flag to his significant others.

Pratik Sehajpal calls himself a red flag

As per Bollywood Life, Pratik claimed that he is aware of his red flag status after being told by previous partners that he is not a good fit for relationships. He declared that he accepts responsibility for his mistakes in relationships and does not place the blame elsewhere.

Pratik Sehajpal | Image: Instagram

The actor said, ''Honestly, my past partners have indeed pointed this out to me. It's there. But now, I've come to realize that I am a red flag. There's no blame to be placed on anyone else; I take responsibility for everything that went wrong in my relationships. It's my choice to abstain from any romantic entanglements.”

Pratik Sehajpal about abstaining from romantic relationships

He continued by saying that he has had his fair share of romantic relationships and that he has made the decision to avoid getting into any new ones now. “I've had my share of experiences, from live-in relationships to long-distance ones; I've seen it all. Now, all I want to say is, ' Bhaiyya hath judwa lo ab, please.' (Giggles) If anyone thinks I'm suitable for them, please don't even think about it. I'm completely unsuitable. Main aisa pin wala mobile phone hoon jisme koi charger nahi lagta,'' said Pratik.

Poster of Jab Mila Tu | Image: Jio Cinemas

Pratik Sehajpal plays the lead role In Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh, Mohsin Khan, and Alisha Chopra. The show is slated to debut on Jio Cinemas on January 22.