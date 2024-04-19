Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna and her husband Karan Sharma are enjoying their marital life. The couple got married last month in Jaipur and since then have been treating their fans to their pre-wedding photos. Now, on Friday, the Naagin actress updated her fans, that the newlyweds are currently 'living the island life' while also sharing a peek into her delicious breakfast.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's island life

The couple is currently holidaying in an undisclosed location but is making sure to keep their fans updated. Surbhi shared a selfie on Instagram stories, where she is seen sipping coconut water on a beach. "Living the Island Life," read her caption.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She also re-shared a video posted by Karan, showing the couple jogging on the beach. The caption reads: "Sound of the ocean and the morning sun... perfect setting for a morning jog."

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

In another story, Surbhi, who is known for her work in Ishqbaaz, shared a glimpse of her breakfast, captioned as: "String Hopper and Green Peas Mappas for Bf". Followed by a selfie of them, hinting about an adventurous day ahead.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love story

Surbhi met Karan at his birthday party and they instantly hit off. After being friends for months, they decided to date each other. After dating for over 13 years, they tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was a two-day affair, which was attended by her close family members and Ishqbaaz co-stars Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh and more.

Meanwhile, Surbhi recently launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song Kahani Suno. On the work front, she was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill. The actress is yet to announce her next project.