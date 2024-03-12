Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma’s Photos From River-side Vacation Go Viral

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 1. The Isqbaaz fame tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Jaipur. Close friends and family of the couple were in attendance at the ceremony. Days after the wedding ceremony, photos of the couple from their honeymoon are going viral.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma enjoy their honeymoon by the river

10 days after the wedding ceremony, a photo of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma surfaced online. In the photo, the newlyweds could be seen enjoying local cuisine at a river-side eatery. Lush green hills and a flowing river made for a picturesque backdrop in the photo.

In the photo, the Ishqbaaz fame could be seen sporting her pink chooda and mehendi. In the subsequent photo, the couple was spotted in front of a gypsy. They could be seen basking in the sun in the photo, seemingly taken, in a jungle. While the location of their travel is unknown, the couple seems to be enjoying their honeymoon.

Inside Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma’s dreamy wedding ceremony

The couple looked madly in love as they dropped a glimpse of their big fat wedding in a carousel post. They captioned it, “Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.”Actress Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared the first photos from her dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma.

Surbhi took to Instagram on March 4 to post a heartwarming photo with her husband, Karan Sharma, set against the melodious tune of Kahani Suno. The image captured the couple in a tender embrace and showcased Surbhi's exquisite engagement ring. Surbhi sported an intricately embroidered grey lehenga, perfectly complemented by Karan's matching embellished sherwani.