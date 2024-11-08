Nitin Chauhaan Co-Star's Post Hinting At His Suicide Goes Viral: Wish You Were Mentally Strong...

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan has tragically passed away at the age of 35, with his co-stars confirming the news. The actor was known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 and also appeared in shows like MTV Splitsvilla 5, Crime Patrol, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. While the reason for his sudden demise stays unclear, his Tera Yaar Hoon Mai co-stars grief post is now making rounds on the internet, suggesting that he may have been going through a tough time, with some hinting at the possibility of suicide.

Nitin Chauhaan’s co-star Vibhuti Thakur's tribute post goes viral

Nitin Chauhaan originally hailed from Aligarh, UP. His last on-screen appearance was in SAB TV’s daily Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. His co-stars confirm the news of his death through social media. Nitin Chauhaan’s former co-star Vibhuti Thakur took to social media to share that Nitin allegedly died by suicide. Sharing a photo with the late actor, she wrote, “Rest in peace my dear…really shocked and sad.. wish u had the strength to face all the troubles…wish u were mentally strong like our body.” This post has now gone viral with many suggesting this might be a case of suicide as she mentions something related to ’trouble.’

Instagram post of Vibhuti Thakur

However, details regarding the cause of Nitin’s death are awaited.

As per reports, Nitin's father informed his friends about the actor's death on Thursday, and he rushed to Mumbai from Delhi to collect the mortal remains of his son.

Co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh also wrote of their friend

Nitin Chauhaan’s co-star Sudeep Sahir shared via his Instagram story, “Rest in peace buddy,” with a broken heart emoji.

Instagram post of Sudeep Sahir